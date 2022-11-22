Sudan: 40 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Arrive From Belarus to Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, received Monday at Khartoum Airport humanitarian aid coming from Belarus, containing 40 tons of medical, food, and shelter materials, in the presence of the Belarusian Ambassador to Sudan.

The Minister of Culture and Information praised the Sudanese-Belarusian relations, which have been witnessing development in various fields, praising the aid provided by Belarus, which affirms the strength of relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Belarusian Ambassador described the Sudanese-Belarusian relations as strong, stressing Belarus' support for the Sudanese people and the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Belarusian Deputy Minister of Emergency, said that the aid reflected support of the government and people of Belarus for the Sudanese government and people, as well as the friendship between the two countries.