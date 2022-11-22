Kenya: Move Out or Face Evictions, Kindiki Warns Invading Mwingi Herders

Nairobi — The government has ordered herders who have invaded private farms in Mwingi, Kitui County to vacate the area with immediate effect or face forceful eviction.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki warned the pastoralists who have recently sparked violent clashes with local farmers leading to the death of at least two area residents that police will be deployed to flush them out if they fail to comply with the directive.

Speaking Tuesday in Mandongoi Primary school in Mwingi North Constituency, the Interior CS who was accompanied by area leaders said with the onset of the rain season, herders from neighboring counties could no longer hide behind the search for pasture and water to invade private farms.

"No one has the permission to graze their livestock wherever they want without the consent of the owners of those fields. All the grazers and herds people must leave this place before we get to them," Kindiki said.

The directive follows recent flare-ups between armed herders and local farmers who accuse the pastoralists of deliberately driving camels and other livestock into farms and thereby destroying crops.

The Interior said that a crack operation has been launched to back up the directive until the last herder is driven out.

"I want to challenge the criminals who think they have better weapons, tactics or instruments of violence than the government to dare face us. We will follow them anywhere they are. We won't leave this area until we end this menace," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Agribusiness Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with Section 61 of the National Police Service Act, Kindiki said the Government will protect security officers who will deploy the necessary force, including the use of firearms, to enforce compliance with the directive.

"We cannot wait for another death or crisis before we act. Neither will have a discussion with criminals. Use all the available means to protect the lives and property of peace-loving Kenyans. The government will defend you," he added.

The Interior CS further directed the immediate recruitment and training of 250 National Police Reservists (NPR) to beef up security in the area to complement the operations of other security personnel already on the ground.

He gave the Kitui County security team, in consultation with the Inspector General of Police, two weeks to undertake the exercise and to draw up a strategy to address a long-lasting solution to insecurity in the area.

Kindiki however cautioned area residents against taking the law unto their hands saying they risked legal consequences for their acts and that such acts could fuel retaliatory attacks.

The CS also said the Government will immediately release Ksh1 million for the completion of a police post under construction in the area to host more police officers to be deployed in the area.