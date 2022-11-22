Tunisia: Legislative Elections 2022 - Final Number of Candidates Brought Down to 1,055

Tunis/Tunisia — The final number of candidates for the legislative elections was brought down to 1,055, after the withdrawal of five candidates and the return of two others to the electoral race, announced Spokesman for the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mnasri.

The challenges received by the Administrative Court were ruled on.

Mnasari told TAP on Tuesday, that the announcement of the final list of candidates for the legislative elections is due today, Tuesday, after closing the appeals process, in keeping with the calendar amended in the decision No. 26.

The ISIE announced on November 3, that 1,058 candidate files had been accepted, including 936 men and 122 women, out of a total of 1,427 filed candidacies.