Namibia: Swapo Delegates Housed At Farms to Block Temptations

SOME Swapo delegates have been kept in centralised spots such as farms and guest houses across the country to prevent them from being enticed by money and job offers from rival factions.

In some cases, delegates are allegedly instructed to keep their phones off, to avoid being lobbied by other candidates.

News about the delegates came in yesterday, as Swapo held its central committee meeting in Windhoek.

Some of the topics on the agenda included the appointment of lawyer Joshua Kaumbi as the returning officer set to replace attorney Sisa Namandje.

President Hage Geingob announced yesterday that Lucia Witbooi, who was campaigning for international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has dropped out of the deputy secretary general race. Some sources speculate that the move was aimed at boosting their other candidate, Uahekua Herunga, who is said to have delivered delegates for Nandi-Ndaitwah in Kunene.

Another hot topic at yesterday's central committee meeting were discussions around alleged irregularities and the removal of delegates who are already approved to attend the upcoming congress, starting in two days.

Some delegates supporting Swapo vice presidential hopefuls Nandi-Ndaitwah and prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila have reportedly been accommodated in targeted areas to avoid being enticed by their rivals.

For instance, some of Nandi-Ndaitwah's supporters are accommodated at a residential development near Ongwediva, to prevent them from jumping ship.

The practice is reportedly not limited to Nandi-Ndaitwah's supporters, with other candidates also accommodating congress delegates at guest houses and farms.

Some of the supporters who vowed allegiance to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila are currently staying at businessman Vaino Nghipondoka's farm. Nghipondoka is a known Kuugongelwa-Amadhila supporter.

He declined to comment when approached for comment yesterday. However, a source from the premier insisted yesterday that the delegates were moved to the farm to be closer to Windhoek, where the congress will take place.

The hosting of delegates at a centralised location reportedly started at least two weeks before congress.

Some of Nandi-Ndaitwah's delegates are accommodated at apartments owned by businessman Ben Hauwanga, one of Nandi-Ndaitwah's campaigners. The accommodation is situated at Omusheshe village, east of Ongwediva in the Oshana region.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's deputy campaign manager Sankwasa James Sankwasa said the delegates asked to be accommodated together, after allegedly being pushed by "political vultures who were pressuring them to change their support for their individual preferred candidate".

"They were being promised money and all sorts of rubbish by the members of the teams of other candidates," Sankwasa told The Namibian yesterday.

Sankwasa said he does not know how many delegates are accommodated but they have been there for less than a week.

However, two delegates who spoke to The Namibian yesterday said that they have been staying there for over a month.

One of the people from Nandi-Ndaitwah's camp told The Namibian yesterday that some delegates have been accommodated since October.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's campaign manager, Kaire Mbuende, confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that a number of Swapo delegates have been going to Hauwanga's property for discussions and workshops.

Mbuende said the supporters are paying for their accommodation and food.

He said the delegates are hosted in one place to discuss campaign strategies and policies.

"Our people have been travelling from one region to another. They have been accommodated mainly by our supporters. At Omaheke, we were provided with cattle by our supporters. Everywhere we go, we always have people supporting the campaign financially and logistically," he said.

Mbuende said currently there are about 30 people at Hauwanga's place, as many delegates left when the campaigns moved to other regions.

He said people have been accommodated there since the start of the campaign two months ago.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Hauwanga said he does not have control of those who rent his premises.

"If the place is for rent, it's open for everyone," he said.

He also denied that he was part of Nandi-Ndaitwah's campaign.

"I am a businessman. I was there selling fat cakes and cold drinks," Hauwanga said.

Questions sent to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's campaign team were not answered yesterday.

"The principle of our campaign is that delegates belong to the Swapo party, and one does not have to impose conditions on them, said Peya Mushelenga when asked about Shifeta's campaign.

"Delegates supporting our candidate are supporting him on a voluntary basis and out of conviction about his abilities and competence to lead. What they communicate to us is meant for us. If they have something that they want us to inform the public, they will advise accordingly," said Mushelenga on whether Shifeta's campaign is also keeping delegates in isolation and whether their supporters also notified them of attempts to bribe them for congress votes.

At least four people with direct knowledge of the tug of war over delegates and votes within Swapo told The Namibian that many delegates have claimed there were attempts to bribe them for their vote.

People who claim to be representing candidates allegedly also offered to clear delegates' municipal bills and other debts, while some have just been offered cash with figures in the sum of N$30 000 for a vote.

Some delegates allegedly asked to be kept away from the public until tomorrow as they claim to be tired of being disturbed by people driving to their houses.

This is also happening in Windhoek.

Some are on farms and have also handed over their phones because they are being called and lobbied by different camps for votes at congress.

Another Swapo insider said the practice of keeping delegates isolated to shield them from other influences started during the 2017 Swapo elective congress, when some delegates' accommodation was under guard to prevent them from outside contact.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the 2017 congress, some delegates were allegedly also treated to Black Friday shopping vouchers, sponsored by one of the slates contesting for the heart of Swapo.

Interestingly, this week's congress opening will also coincide with the Black Friday shopping bonanza.

WITBOOI WITHDRAWS

Geingob's announcement that Witbooi dropped out of the race was initially seen as setback for Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Witbooi campaigned for Nandi-Ndaitwah, particularly to solicit most votes from the southern towns.

Geingob opened the central committee yesterday, and fumed about Swapo's detractors.

Geingob was also not happy about being branded "too weak to influence congress results" by analysts.

The president said he was once called a dictator and now he is labelled too weak.

Yesterday's conference was the last one before the upcoming congress, during which Geingob waved goodbye to politicians who might not make it at the upcoming congress, starting on 24 November.

"Those who are not going to make it. Goodbye. Don't feel bad. We all have to leave. I'm going to leave. I don't care who will win. I will welcome them.

"Those who are here for the last time in the central committee. Thank you. Good luck. I wish you a good retirement," Geingob said.