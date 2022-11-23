Rwanda: AS Kigali Skipper Preaches Positivity Ahead of Rayon Sport Tie

AS Kigali skipper Haruna Niyonzima has challenged his teammates to go for the kill when they play Rayon Sports in the first leg of the Rwanda Premier League on Friday, November 24, at Kigali Stadium.

The City of Kigali sponsored side has a massive task as they host Rayon Sports. A win will put them in a good position to keep their title hopes alive. Niyonzima, who is one of the most experienced players in the side, believes the best way to approach the game is to attack.

"Our defending needs to be on top, not shaky, and we need to be more solid defensively from the start to the end. Sometimes, the best way to defend is to attack. We know we are facing a good side but I believe it's possible to score many goals," Niyonzima said.

On Monday, November 21, AS Kigali thrashed Rwamagana City 4-0 to go level with APR and Police with 17 points while Kiyovu leads with 20 points, followed by Rayon Sports with 19 points.

Niyonzima reckons that it is important for his teammates to have the belief of winning away.

"We all know that Rayon Sports are hungry to win after dropping points in the last two games and they will come into the game trying to win the game but it's up to us to turn things around."

Striker, Hussein Tchabalala Shaban, scored twice in the 12th and 23rd minutes while Fabrice Mugheni Kakule and Haruna Niyonzima netted other two goals in the 56th and 86th minute, respectively, putting Andre Casa Mbungo's side three points behind leaders SC Kiyovu and two behind Rayon Sports who are sitting in the second place.

"We need to build on what we got from Rwamagana City so that we can gain maximum points. It is a huge match for us against Rayon Sports and we need to have the belief that we can win in their backyard," the playmaker added.

"We have to give our best against them, and winning this game will give us more confidence. We have a chance to do well this time around. We need to be more focused than before, be determined, and also believe that we have the ability not only to beat them but also to win the title," said the veteran midfielder.

AS Kigali has not won the league title since it was founded in 1999 but has won five cup competitions.