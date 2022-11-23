Ethiopia: News - Ukraine Ministry Says Ship With 27,000 Tonnes of Wheat Leaves for Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — The NORD VIND, a ship carrying Ukrainian wheat for Ethiopia, is moving along a "grain corridor" as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative, according to the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"GrainFromUkraine: the NORD VIND ship with 27,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine for Ethiopia is moving along a 'grain corridor'," Ukraininfo quoted the Facebook post as saying.

In September, Ukraine's Cabinet Ministry announced that Ukraine will reimburse Ethiopia and Somalia for $11.4 million worth of wheat. This was confirmed in a speech President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the General Debate of the 77th session of the UN, who stated that despite all the difficulties caused by the war, Ukraine decided to provide humanitarian aid to Ethiopia and will send an additional amount of Ukrainian wheat for Ethiopian people.

Subsequently, the first bulk carrier with Ukrainian wheat departed from the port of Odesa with the support of the German government and the UN World Food Program (WFP).

Germany and France offered their support to transport and distribute 50,000 tons of wheat donated by Ukraine for Ethiopia and Somalia, two of the countries in the Horn of Africa severely affected by the ongoing drought.

The two countries pledged their support which amounts to US$14 million each through the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). "Germany will cover the costs for the delivery to Ethiopia while France will cover costs for the delivery to Somalia," a statement from German's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the latest report, "the vessel is moving along the "grain corridor" as part of a caravan of eight ships delivering 269,000 tonnes of Ukrainian agricultural products to countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. The BOZBURUN M, a bulk carrier chartered by the United Nations, is transporting 40,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat for Ethiopia."

Grain from Ukraine is a humanitarian program that will be implemented in partnership with the World Food Program, was launched on November 15. AS