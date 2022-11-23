Kenya: City Hall Mulls Switch to USSD-Backed Biometric IDs to Weed Out Imposters

Nairobi — The Nairobi City County is set to launch a new biometric system for staff ID cards it a bid to weed out imposters blamed for increased cases of extortion.

City Hall said the new identity documents will linked to a USSD code to support real-time verification by city residents and particularly business people who have often fallen victim to extortionists.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the new approach will make Nairobi a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunities for all.

"We will soon introduce new staff ID cards which will have special features including a USSD query system *647#," Sakaja said.

"If the response is negative then the trader/person being harassed can alert Nairobi City County customer care or report to the nearest police station," the Governor explained.

Sakaja vowed sustained efforts to end extortion in the city.

"Extortion and corruption amongst staff members must stop and service delivery must prevail in this city. I will ensure order and dignity is returned to this great city which continues to be the transport, communication and business hub in Africa."

The announcement came after the County's Investigations Department arrested Dennis Kinari for forgery of Nairobi City County Government identity documents.

Kinari was found in possession of three were fake Nairobi County staff ID cards.

He purported to work for the Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board and Monitoring and Evaluation Board.

Kinari was arrested after a complaint was filed by a spa owner in Westlands where he went under the pretense of being an inspection officer and solicited for money from the owner. He is set to be arraigned in court.