# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Kenya: Section of MPs Threaten to Impeach CS Moses Kuria Over Importation of Duty-Free Maize

22 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — A section of MPs from have threatened to impeach Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over the importation of duty-free maize at a time when farmers are anticipating bumper harvest.

Leaders from across the political divide hailing from the North Rift and Western region demanded Kuria to cease the issuance of the gazette notice to allow importation of ten million duty free maize until April next year.

Led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei mentioned that they were aware that no cabinet approval had been effected on maize importation saying the push for importation was masterminded by cartels.

"It seems that there is a deliberate move to continue killing the maize farming in the country as was seen in the previous regime. It seems that cartels are now back into business and this time round, they appear more aggressive and ruthless," Cherargei said.

In a joint statement, the leaders questioned why a ship with 10,000 tons of maize had docked in Mombasa without proper laid down procedure as no gazette notice had been issued to pave way for the importation.

"We seek to know reasons as to why ships are already docking in Mombasa port without the laid down legal procedure in place," Cherargei noted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.