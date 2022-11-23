Kenya: Section of MPs Threaten to Impeach CS Moses Kuria Over Importation of Duty-Free Maize

Nairobi — A section of MPs from have threatened to impeach Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria over the importation of duty-free maize at a time when farmers are anticipating bumper harvest.

Leaders from across the political divide hailing from the North Rift and Western region demanded Kuria to cease the issuance of the gazette notice to allow importation of ten million duty free maize until April next year.

Led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei mentioned that they were aware that no cabinet approval had been effected on maize importation saying the push for importation was masterminded by cartels.

"It seems that there is a deliberate move to continue killing the maize farming in the country as was seen in the previous regime. It seems that cartels are now back into business and this time round, they appear more aggressive and ruthless," Cherargei said.

In a joint statement, the leaders questioned why a ship with 10,000 tons of maize had docked in Mombasa without proper laid down procedure as no gazette notice had been issued to pave way for the importation.

"We seek to know reasons as to why ships are already docking in Mombasa port without the laid down legal procedure in place," Cherargei noted.