Kenya: Lesuuda Wants Creation of Small Dedicated Team to Brief President Ruto on Security Interventions in the North

Nairobi — Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda has proposed the formation of a small dedicated team charged with leading peace efforts as a long-term solution to achieving stability and security in the North Rift region which has been plagued by banditry and cattle rustling.

Lesuuda told Capital FM News Tuesday that the past intervention measures have failed to yield results hence the need for the Government to change its tack to combat insecurity in the North.

"It would be good to have a team because this is something that has been going on for many years, and we don't expect it to end within one day or through an activity. It is something that needs a holistic approach. We have to look at issues to deal with livelihood, porous borders, disarmament, security and the placement of security officers, infrastructure, and so it is a holistic approach," she said.

Lesuuda suggested that once instituted, the team would report directly to President William Ruto and the Interior Cabinet Secretary in real time on the insecurity situation in the region and advise them on the best intervention actions.

The Samburu West Legislator noted that, while the issue lies in the hands of the Interior Cabinet Secretary, he is tasked with the whole burden of ensuring the security of the entire country, making it difficult for him to fully commit himself fully to combating insecurity in the Nort Rift region.

"The CS (Kindiki) is looking at the whole country, dealing with issues to do with terrorism, Al-Shabaab, insecurity to deal with our urban areas among other things," she said.

"If we could have a small team which reports to the Interior CS and also the President, on how to deal with these matters in a holistic approach, I believe that is the best way that we can finally have peace in the North once and for all," she added.

The Samburu West MP lauded the Interior CS Kindiki for the current intervention measures in place which she noted has resulted to "some semblance of calm" and for being "more available and even empathetic to the situation."

She however said that more needs to be done to restore calm and stability in the region.

While commenting on the impacts of banditry in the North to the livelihoods of people, Lesuuda said that significant number of residents have been displaced from their home areas and are now living in squalid conditions.

She noted that the education sector has also been greatly disrupted as a result of frequent bandit attacks in the region.

"We also have issues to do with children missing out on school because they have been displaced, schools being closed. If we don't focus on education, really, we will also not end this issue of cattle rustling the youth getting into it," she said.

West Pokot, Samburu, Laikipia, Baringo and Turkana are some of the counties worst-hit by banditry.