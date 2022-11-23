Sudanese Natural Drinks Moving to International Markets

Khartoum — Sudanese communities in the diaspora play a major role in introducing Sudanese products and natural drinks through exhibitions, public events and collective banquets by hosting foreign communities who witnessed that Sudan enjoys many rare products that can be marketed globally.

There are excellent ideas and studies in the field of manufacturing these products that enable them to compete globally, so Sudan can gain huge wealth that helps to support the economy.

Many parties contributed to introduce these products in an attractive way to the outside world, and they accepted and approved. However, some of them have stopped and others are still continuing to find out the great potential of Sudan and this diversity, cultural and civilizational heritage of traditional food.

To shed light on the marketing experience of these Sudanese products and the extent of their success "Sudanow " met Mr. Aba Saleh Fathallah Muhammad (Abu Faisal) over the phone from the United Arab Emirates, he's a journalist and businessman living in the UAE, and owner of the "Omdurman Center for Sudanese Products", in the United Arab Emirates, he said: I found a great turnout from all sectors of society in the Arab Emirates, including citizens and foreign expatriate communities toward traditional Sudanese drinks (karkadi, Aradeib , Tabaldy, and Hillomor) because these drinks are characterized by a special flavor, and a beautiful and distinguished taste that is difficult to be found in other drinks.

These drinks found an unprecedented acceptance, so the businessman, Osama Dawood, played a major role in introducing these juices by distributing (Rio), Tabaldy, Aradeib and Karkadi juice, where they were distributed on a large scale, and it found acceptance and approval from all foreign communities of various nationalities, but it finally stopped.

Osman said: "we had to be in Omdurman Center for Sudanese products in Ras Al-Khaimah to work on producing these drinks to fill the gap, so these products will not lose the popular market. The demand was great by consumers, which helped motivate Al-Daqdaga Company (Hala), an affiliate of the Arab League Agricultural Development companies, to enter the field by establishing a factory in the Emirate of (Ras Al Khaimah) for the production of Karkadi and Aradeib on a large amount.

Aba Salih says that Sudanese products in general and traditional food are distinguished from the rest of the food in Arab and African countries, and that they provide many solutions to nutritional problems because of the nutritional and therapeutic value they carry, they contain all the human body needs of growth and medication materials, adding that there are a number of successful studies and researches presented in The field of manufacturing Sudanese products did not find an opportunity for implementation due to the investors' fear of the obstacles that hinder investment in Sudan.

These products only need to be known in order to find a place in the global market to enable them to compete, provide food and support the economy.

Therefore, a safe environment must be provided and future plans and vision should be created to attract investors through the various local and foreign media, diplomatic bodies and embassies abroad, holding seminars and economic conferences to disseminate the elements of successful investment in Sudan and introduce the agricultural and industrial resources that Sudan enjoy.

Aba Salih says that natural advantages of Sudanese products gave it acceptance because it is natural and free of any additives.

Even the manufacturer finds acceptance of preference because it is free from any chemical materials such as cheese, municipal ghee, halva, tea, juices, etc., among the rare products that can be marketed globally after it has found its place in the Arab and African markets.

The most important of these products, karkade, with its distinguished red color, is one of the favorite drinks of the Sudanese, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, and the hot summer because of its health and nutritional benefits. It is a natural anti-inflammatory, cold and flu disease, lowers blood pressure and gives energy.

It also contributes to maintaining the level of cholesterol in the blood. As for the Aradeib, which is a plant known in the Arab countries as (tamarind), one of the beloved Sudanese drinks, it has cluster fruits in black and dark brown color, Its cultivation is spread in western Sudan, Its juice is extracted after soaking its fruits in water for a period of time, then filtered, after adding sugar, it has a pungent flavour because it contains many salts and acids, which are the main factor in ridding the blood of excess acids and expelling toxins.

Ardib is also used as a laxative to treat constipation, reduce fever and fight thirst. The fruit contains nutritional and therapeutic value, as it helps in the treatment of many chronic diseases, the most important of which is the treatment of stomach pain, purification of the blood, lowering blood pressure, infections of the kidneys and urinary tract, in addition to its use as a refreshing juice.

There is another drink, which is Al-Tabaldi (Al-Qunqulaiz), which is one of the most famous types of Sudanese drinks. Sudanese people are keen to drink it, especially in the great month of Ramadan.

It helps a lot in regulating cholesterol, stimulating blood vessels, revitalizing memory, hydrating the body, fighting thirst and treating joints and muscles pains.

Abri or (sweet bitter), the master of Sudanese drinks, it is a traditional popular drink inherited from ancient times that shows the greatness and potential of Sudanese women and their ability to innovate and create, in the field of traditional food.

Sudanese women are excelled in how to prepare and manufacture it, by sprouting corn after washing it with water and leaving it for a day. complete, until it is completed germination and spraying it with water daily for a limited period, so that the corn turns into what is known as (seed), then it is dried and buried into ground, made into a gruel and left for two or three days, until fermented and powdered spices and flavorings (cinnamon, fenugreek, cumin, ginger, red arak, in addition to hibiscus) are added to it.

Then comes the stage of its ripening, "Awasa", where the dough is formed in the form of tablets, dried and then kept in a large container, to keep it for long periods retaining the same flavor and taste.

To make a drink from those products, pieces of "bitter sweet" chips are soaked in water for a while, until we get the distinguished color and taste, and it is taken after adding sugar and ice to be cold drink.