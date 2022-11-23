# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Malawi: Chihana Kicked Out of Parliament

22 November 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Parliament has suspended Mzimba North Legislator Yeremiah Chihana for failing to bring evidence in the House over his allegations that K30 billion meant for Agricultural Input Program was stolen.

He was sent out of the Chamber on Tuesday and told to come back into the House on Monday next week.

This comes after Chihana was told to withdraw his evidence and apologize saying the evidence he tendered o Tuesday morning was not enough and failed to back his claims that K30 billion for AIP was misappropriated.

According to Chihana, Malawi government paid the money into different food companies including Barkaat Food Company that duped Malawi K750 million.

But when told that his evidence could not back his claims, Chihana asked that he be given time to explain his evidence but the Second deputy Speaker Aisha Adams denied him that opportunity.

Chihana has since been suspended and has been told to report back to the House on Monday.

According to Adams, the business committee will meet before the time to discuss the matter.

