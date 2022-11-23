# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

South Africa: Investigation Launched Into Fatal SAPS Trainee Shooting

22 November 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a police trainee at the SAPS Operational and Tactical Training Academy in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, on Sunday.

While an internal investigation is underway, the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), said SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

She said psychologists, social workers and chaplains from the Employee Health and Wellness component are currently providing psychosocial support to the family of the deceased and all affected.

Masemola has pledged the organisation's full cooperation and support to the IPID investigation.

"This is an unfortunate incident. We request space to conduct a thorough investigation to be able to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. We pledge our full support to the family of the deceased and all affected," said Masemola.

