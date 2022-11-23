Kenya: Man Who Sneaked Into Nyeri Girls School Dressed as a Female Arrested

Nyeri — A young man was arrested on Tuesday after he sneaked to Nyeri Girls school in an attempt to meet his girlfriend, while wearing the girl's school uniform from head to toe.

According to the police, the young man from Gatugi Day Secondary school, was trying to trace his girlfriend from a crowd of girls walking to their dormitories from their evening preps some minutes past 10 pm, before his trick was uncovered.

A police report indicates that the young man approached one of the girls to enquire about the whereabouts of his girlfriend, but the girl became suspicious since the voice sounded unfamiliar and husky, prompting her to have a closer look at him.

It's at this time that the girl realized that the person making the inquiry was a man dressed in their school uniform.

"She immediately started screaming, prompting a cacophony of screams from the other girls, as they fled to different directions in bewilderment, almost causing a stampede," reads a police report.

The school guard who heard the loud screams then rushed towards the dormitories to find out what was happening, while on his way he encountered the young man who was speeding off looking for an escape route.

The guard immediately went after him and just before the young man jumped over the school perimeter, he pounced on his shoulders and pinned him on the ground, aborting his seemingly well planned mission.

Police officers were alerted by the school principal and they responded immediately.

"The young man told the officers that he had been invited over by his girlfriend for some unspecified business that the officers could not immediately establish," the report reads.

According to the police a number of items were recovered from the man including three condoms, a mobile phone and a lighter.

The young man was whisked to Othaya police station where he is being processed.