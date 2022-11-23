# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Kenya: Liquid Unveils Cyber Security Centre Targeting Kenyan Businesses

22 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — Liquid C2 has its first Cyber Security Fusion Centre in Kenya following increased demand from digital savvy businesses in the country.

With the increased number of digitally transformed businesses, the firm recorded interest from Kenyan businesses as cyberattacks from malicious entities grew.

"We have witnessed immense interest from customers wanting to partner with us to benefit from the services our Fusion Centre offers in South Africa. And now, we have brought the same expertise to Kenya's ever-growing digitally connected population," said David Behr, CEO of Liquid C2.

Behr noted that through their matrix of Fusion Centres, they will be able to predict, prevent, detect and respond to cyberattacks that target its customers.

The last few years have seen a rapid acceleration in cyberattacks, with Africa squarely in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. As businesses continue to evolve digitally, so has the scale of cyber threats.

The Communications Authority of Kenya reported that 92.8 million cyber threat incidences were received by the National Kenya Computer Incidence Response Team (National KE-CIRT) in the quarter ended June 2022, with 1.9 million advisories issued to various targeted stakeholders.

During the inaugural Africa Cybersecurity Congress, panellists noted that online businesses and payment portals are the latest targets for cybercriminals.

Agora Group Co-founder and CEO Hadi Maeleb said that the threats to online businesses were growing at an exponential rate as more than 90 per cent of the business owners are unaware that their enterprises are at risk.

Maeleb noted that there is no silver bullet to cybercrime and business owners should invest in cybersecurity tools.

Clients in Kenya will reap the benefits from a host of new Cyber Security services that leverage Microsoft Defender and Microsoft Sentinel - all delivered and constantly monitored, without interruption, twenty-four-seven the entire year.

In addition, Liquid C2 has partnered with Xcitium to offer solutions specifically for small and medium businesses requiring Security Operation Centre (SOC) services without investing in highly skilled resources or Enterprise SOC services they cannot afford.

"The launch of this Fusion Centre is our initiative to highlight that we are aligned with the Kenyan Government's ambitions to provide cyber protection as they build Kenya's digital super highway for the empowerment of every citizen with information and opportunities," said Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya.

