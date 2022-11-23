Kenya: 'Vieira' Plots Gor Mahia Downfall After Caging Simba Wa Nairobi

Nairobi — Bidco United head coach Anthony 'Vieira' Akhulia says his side will be looking to create history by beating record league champions Gor Mahia for the first time when the two sides meet on Matchday 2 next Saturday.

Bidco have never won against K'Ogalo in their previous meetings and Akhulia feels a win for his charges at Thika Stadium will motivate them to sustain the momentum with which they have kicked off this season's campaign.

"We have never beaten Gor Mahia since we came into this league. We have drawn all our matches against them including the pre-season friendly we played. We will see how it all works out on Saturday. Ours is to work hard to get a win," Akhulia said.

The oilers had an underwhelming return last season, finishing just above the relegation zone with 36 points.

Admitting that they had survived by the skin of their teeth, the tactician has set a top 10 finish as the minimal target for this season.

"We simply need to improve our performances from last season because we almost got relegated. If we finish in the top 10 or five, that would be very great. As players and coaches, we all eat football. If you don't play, there is no way you get paid. Now that the football is back, the players are motivated and raring to go," he said.

The gaffer was a happy man over the weekend as Bidco began their 2022/23 campaign with a 2-0 humbling of Nairobi City Stars on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.

Goals from David Gateri and Henry Juma in the first half set them on the way to an opening day victory before they weathered wave after wave of attack from their hosts in the second staff.

Akhulia was delighted that the strategy they had developed beforehand had unfurled as per his expectations.

"The boys executed the instructions to perfection. We had watched their (City Stars) game and knew they have a weakness on the wings. So, we came up with a strategy based on wing play to exploit this weakness," he said.

Akhulia added: "It was basically a game of two halves. In the first half, we played very well and managed to convert their chances. In the second half, they came back strongly and even had three good chances to score. We had to be disciplined and I am happy we managed to collect the three points."

They lie second on the log with three points, same as leaders AFC Leopards who also beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 on Saturday.