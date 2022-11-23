Kenya: Ukraine Donates 25,000 Metric Tonnes of Wheat to Kenya

Nairobi — Ukraine has donated 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Kenya that will be distributed to counties severely affected by the ongoing drought.

The donation was presented to the office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the Ukrainian envoy to Kenya Andriy Pravednyk.

"Ukraine continues to play a key role in global food security amidst the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict," Gachagua said in a statement after hosting the Ukrainian ambassador.

The donation comes more than two weeks after President William Ruto has called appealed to development partners to step in and help Kenya to fight the effects of drought and boost food security.

Ruto who described the current drought situation as 'particularly worrying', called for concerted efforts in addressing it.

"We have not witnessed a drought situation like this in our country for the last 40 years. We ask for more support from our development partners and other non-state actors in containing the situation," said Ruto on November 5 during his tour of Turkana and Baringo Counties.

The President made the remarks at Nakaale and Baragoi grounds in Turkana and Samburu Counties when he launched the nationwide distribution of food to the most affected communities as part of efforts to alleviate hunger.

This drive involves the private and public sectors targeting to get food and water for communities that are most in need across the country.

President Ruto said at the time that development partners had so far donated Sh 20 billion towards the drought kitty, adding that the Government has raised Sh 4.5 billion.

"In a very special way, I want to thank our development partners on behalf of the people of Kenya for their continued support in addressing the famine situation affecting some parts of our country," said Ruto.

He said the drought has also pushed hundreds of wildlife from their natural habitat into private farms searching for water and pasture.

He disclosed that the Government will reinstate Kenya Police Reservists who were disarmed recently, saying insecurity along the Kerio Valley must end.

On Monday, President Ruto appointed Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa to chair the National Steering Committee on Drought Response.

The 14-member team whose mandate is to establish a private sector-led drought mitigation appeal fund, under the auspices of Kenya Red Cross, was gazetted by President Ruto on Monday.

President Ruto noted that following the government's request, the private sector, Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), and International development partners agreed to scale up their support towards the interventions to mitigate the effects of the worsening drought situation in the country.