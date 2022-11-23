Rwanda: Employment Facility Launches Call for Proposals From Rwanda, Six Other Nations

Companies and other organisations can apply for co-financing grants worth up to 10 million euros per project.

Investing for Employment invites companies and public entities to submit project proposals that contribute to sustainable job creation in the private sector. To reach this goal, the Facility awards co-financing grants ranging from 1 million to 10 million euros per project. The selection of projects is based on a competitive application process and gives priority to high-quality proposals that are mature and ready for execution. It will only co-finance those projects that are rated best in terms of operational viability, financial sustainability, and job creation.

On 21 November 2022, the Facility Investing for Employment launched a regional Call for Proposals in Egypt, Ethiopia, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia. This Call is not limited to specific topics or economic sectors.

This Call for Proposals is seeking applications for four types of investment projects:

1. Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (no revenues): The Facility covers up to 90 % of the investment costs.

2. Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (generating revenues): The Facility covers up to 75 % the investment costs.

3. For-profit Projects with broader job creation impact: The Facility covers up to 35 % the investment costs.

4. For-profit Projects with job creation impact: The Facility covers up to 25 % the investment costs.

Grants range from 1 million to 10 million euros per project. The applicant is obliged to contribute own funds to complete the project finance. The level of co-financing depends on the type of project.

Potential applicants will have until 22 December 2022 at 5 pm CET, to submit Concept Notes. The Facility invites companies and other interested parties, whether public or private, to submit high-quality Concept Notes either as a consortium or individual entity.

If you have any questions, please consult our FAQ section: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-faqhttps://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-faq

If you cannot find the information you need, please send an email to: cfp.regional@invest-for-jobs.com until 15 December 2022 at 5 pm CET.

A series of online meetings will be organised to present the objectives of the Facility, its conditions for submitting proposals, as well as the steps and modalities of participation. The webinars will take place on the following days: 23 November, 7 December, and 14 December 2022 (in English) and 24 November, 8 December, and 15 December 2022 (in French). All webinars start at 11:00 CET.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To receive the link to the webinars, please send an email to: cfp.regional@invest-for-jobs.com

If you would like to know more about the application procedure and whether you are eligible, please consult the information on the following page:

https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-regional-call-for-proposals-november-2022

The Guidelines for Applicants and Key Information for this Call for Proposals are available in our Download Centre: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife-download-center

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation. Operating under the brand.

Invest for Jobs, the Special Initiative aims to remove investment barriers and to create good jobs and training opportunities in its partner countries in Africa: Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

For more information about the Facility Investing for Employment: https://invest-for-jobs.com/en/ife

General information and further support services offered by the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation: https://invest-for-jobs.com