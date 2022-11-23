Zimbabwe: Biti Assault Trial Continues Friday

The assault trial for Tendai Biti was last week postponed to this Friday.

Biti is facing charges of assaulting a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Harare Magistrates Court.

During the previous sittings, the Biti made false claims that the complainant's company had been illegally given more than 200 000 hectares of land in Harare while in actual fact Harare as a whole is only 94 000 hactares.

Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza has opposed Biti's submissions arguing that they had absolutely nothing to do with an assault case.