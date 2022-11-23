# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Tunisia: Alternative Tourism - Launch of Project 'Hiking Trails of Tunisia'

22 November 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The project of the Ministry of Tourism "Hiking Trails of Tunisia" was launched Tuesday. It is an initiative launched as part of the diversification of the tourism product and the promotion of alternative and sustainable tourism, the ministry said in a statement.

This project will be implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation "GIZ-Tunisia" "in partnership with the Organization Leaders International and with the support of the Project for the Development of Sustainable Tourism in Tunisia, which is an initiative of the European Union and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), under the Programme "Tounes Wijhetouna.

It is a project carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism with the aim of enhancing the geographical diversity and cultural wealth of Tunisia, developing sustainable and alternative tourism experiences through the construction of hiking trails that help diversify the tourism offer and create job opportunities in the interior regions.

The aim of the project is to contribute to the development and promotion of small alternative and sustainable tourism projects by providing them with marketing opportunities.

The project will also provide support to backpackers' associations and civil society organisations active in the sector.

Speaking at the meeting to launch the project, Minister of Tourism Mohamed Moez Belhassine stressed that his department plans to develop, through this project, hiking trails that can highlight the tourist and natural wealth of Tunisia.

This is possible through the improvement of the infrastructure of hiking sites that will be selected and support for small and medium enterprises operating in tourism to improve their performance and their development capabilities, he pointed out.

A promotional campaign will be developed to promote hiking and tourism products related to these alternative activities in order to promote them through digital applications and modern media, he announced on the occasion.

