# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Somalia PM Hosts a Meeting With Directors of the Media Houses

23 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali PM Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday night hosted the media directors in the presidential palace in the first meeting since he assumed office in June.

The meeting which coincides with the PM's 100 days in office focused on the media's role in the state-building, reconciliation, and public awareness of the extremist ideology.

The Prime minister shared a report about his Government program about the ongoing operation by Somali troops and locals against Al-Shabaab with the media directors.

Hamza Abdi Barre highlighted the importance of independent media and press freedom in the country. He called on the media houses to take their part in the revival of Somalia.

The deputy PM Salah Ahmed Jama, the minister of information Daud Aweys, MP Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, who is a former BBC journalist and other officials were in attendance.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.