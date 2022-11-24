# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Kenya: KPA's Bal Debut Dreams All but Slashed After Cape Town Loss

24 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Despite an improved display, Kenya Ports Authority's hopes of a first ever qualification to the Basketball Africa League were dashed after losing to Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.

The Kenyan champions went down 96-72 to the host team in their second Group match of the Elite 16 round of qualification matches in Johannesburg to put to bed their hopes with only one group match left to play.

The dockers will now face off with the NBA Africa Academy in their last group match on Friday, but will only be playing for pride. The NBA Africa Academy shocked Burundi's Urunani, who beat the dockers in their first match, 79-69 in the other group match.

The NBA Academy are not playing for qualification and as such, the final match between Cape Town and Urunani will be critical to determine who wins the group.

Cape Town have already picked two victories; against the NBA Academy and KPA. Even if they lose, Urunani have an upper edge over KPA after beating them.

Against Cape Town, KPA showed an improved performance. Once again, American George Williams who had been signed up for the qualifiers led the pile for the dockers with a game high 24 points, adding on to eight rebounds.

Dennis Aduol also registered double figures with 11 points while Kennedy Wachira and Frankline Omondi had nine each.

Evans Ganapamo was Cape Town's best player on the court with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists while Michael Gbinije (19), Raphiael Putney (18) and Abok Deng (17) also registered double digit scores.

KPA had a good start leading 26-19 at the end of the first quarter and were in control of the game. However, Cape Town came back stronger in the second quarter and led 41-38 at halftime.

The home side took control of the last quarters to pull away from the dockers and register their second victory.

