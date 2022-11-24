# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Kenya: ASUS to Open More Service Centers in Kenya

23 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Laptop-maker ASUS will open additional service centers in Nairobi to meet risingaftersales services demand.

The company plans to open more centers within the next one-year, providing clients convenient and efficient services.

Opening of the new centers are aimed at meeting demand for personal computers (PCs) client services that is growing among consumers.

"Currently, we have one service center in Nairobi (Westlands) but we are also planning to open more service centers," ASUS Anglophone Africa Head of PC Business Simplice Zaongo said.

"Probably within a year I would say because we have already launched the commercial machines," he added.

The new service centers will also help the firm boost its business as it eyes commercial customers.

"We have had consumers in Kenya for a while but now we are expanding to the commercial segment and for that definitely we need to have another provider," he added.

ASUS currently works with Text Book Center (TBC), DN Solutions, FoneXpress, among others.

On Monday, the firm hosted the first Intel performance day since 2020, sharing latest technological updates on its personal computers.

It brought together journalists, tech influencers from Kenya and Nigeria, where the firm boosted a huge market.

"We call this ASUS, Intel performance event. This is an event that is organized in collaboration with Intel who is our partner for Africa to develop the business in this part of the world," Zaongo said.

Its latest laptops offer up to 2.5X performance improvements over previous generation models, offering users enhanced productivity, creativity, gaming and entertainment.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

