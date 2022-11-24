Kenya: 10 Kenyans Creators to Join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023

Ten Kenyan have been chosen to be part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023, amongst 135 other creators from across the globe, with 40 of these from Sub-saharan Africa. Now in its third year, the initiative from YouTube is a follow-up to a global, multi-year commitment made in 2020 to uplift and grow Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers on the platform.

As support from YouTube, grantees will receive $20,000 and $50,000 as seed funding, dedicated partner support for six months and have the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out across the year.

"We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform," says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

Chosen from across various genres - food, travel, property and so much more, here are the 10 Kenyans in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator class of 2023.

Kate Kendy: Food and Travel Content Creator

African Real Estate by Martin Kihara

Agatha Nkirote: Interior Designer

Ruthless Focus : Kenyan Channel For Automotive knowledge

Suzy's Homestead: Motherhood, Managing a Home and DIY

The Kenyan Entrepreneur: All matters entrepreneurship and work life balance.

DIY with Jojo: Home Decor Hauls, Thrifting, Upcycling, Decor Items on a budgets and DIY projects

Wongel Zelalem: Stories that empower, educate and elevate Africans and the diaspora community

Kanes Kitchen Affair: Recipes, Travel experiences and beautiful flavours of the world

ONR by Olive Nkirote: informs and educates Africans about seamless investment and Cryptocurrency

Over the next few years, YouTube will be directly investing in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world to support, grow, and fund their channels and content development through the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.