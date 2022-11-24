# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Kenya: Kindiki Meets Baringo Leaders to Discuss Insecurity in the North Rift

23 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday met with elected leaders from Baringo to discuss the security situation in the North Rift region.

The leaders were led by Baringo senator William Cheptumo and Baringo South MP William Kamket.

The meeting comes two weeks after the Interior CS held a similar consultative meeting with leaders from West Pokot and Baringo counties.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) said the meeting which was attended by among other leaders Tiaty MP William Kamket and his Pokot South counterpart David Pkosing was in line with the presidential directive on hastening an end to cattle rustling and banditry in the North Rift and other parts of the country.

"Interior CS Kithure Kindiki this morning hosted leaders from West Pokot County and the neighboring Tiaty constituency in Baringo County for discussions on effective ways to combat cattle rustling and related challenges in their region," MINA reported on November 9.

The rising cases of insecurity in the North Rift have led to the loss of hundreds of lives, displacement of residents, and loss of thousands of livestock.

President William Ruto has since ordered a crackdown against cattle rustling and lawlessness that has plagued the North Rift region and other arid parts of the country.

He warned that the government will deal ruthlessly with armed criminals hiding under cultural practices to steal livestock while killing and maiming innocent citizens.

President Ruto directed the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner, Mohammed Maalim, and County Commissioners from affected counties to immediately recruit and deploy police reservists to complement security teams on the ground.

MINA said it was working on logistics to ensure security operations are scaled up.

"The reservists who are traditionally drawn from local communities are regarded as an effective bulwark against bandits and cattle rustlers due to their knowledge of the tough terrain and hiding spots relied on by the criminals to wage attacks and to frustrate security operations," the ministry said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.