Kenya: Amin Disbands Anti-Counterfeit DCI Unit in Additional Changes

23 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohammed Amin has broken another specialized unit that was formed by his predecessor George Kinoti.

In the changes, Amin transferred all senior officers attached to the DCI anti-counterfeit unit.

The unit, which was based at Parklands DCI offices, came into operation in 2018 when the hen Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi announced that some traders were selling contraband sugar that contained mercury.

It's then that Kinoti constituted the DCI unit that reported directly to him.

The anti-counterfeit team was tasked with dealing with contraband goods that are said to have found their way into the market.

Yesterday, Amin transferred all senior commanders of this unit only leaving the junior officers.

Five senior most officers of the rank of Chief Inspector and Inspector of Police and who commanded the team were yesterday transferred.

The unit boss Chief Inspector Nathan Njoroge has been moved to Takaba DCI office in Mandera. Jacob Kathurima also from the same unit has been moved to DCI Turkana South.

The changes affected 37 officers in the ranks of Inspector and Chief Inspector of Police.

The anti-counterfeit team was the last unit crafted by Kinoti that had been left untouched.

On October 16, acting Inspector General of Police Noor GAbow announced that he had disbanded the DCI Special Service Unit (SSU).

"The DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) has been disbanded with immediate effect. All officers serving in the disbanded unit have been recalled to DCI Headquarters for further instructions"a message on the DCI tweeter handled said.

Gabow said the William Ruto led Government was reorganizing the National Police Service.

President Ruto would eventually announce that he had directed the disbandment of the SSU following revelations that the unit had been turned into a rogue unit that engaged in extra-judicial killings.

The president, who spoke at church service in Kericho said officers in the elite police unit had gone rogue and turned into killers.

Said Ruto : "The police changed and became killers instead of protectors of ordinary Kenyans. I have ordered the disbandment of a special Police unit that was killing Kenyans arbitrarily. We will change this country for the better, "

Investigations into the mysterious disappearance of two Indian Nationals and a taxi driver in Nairobi in July led to the arrest of nine officers attached to the SSU.

The nine are in custody as investigations into the missing men continue.

