Kenya: President Ruto Urges South Korean Parliament to Pass Law to Fix Trade Imbalance With Kenya

23 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged the South Korean Parliament to pass legislation that will solve the trade imbalance between Kenya and South Korea.

The President who is in South Korea on a three day official visit on the invitation of President Yoon Suk Yeol, underscored the importance of easing trade between the two countries.

President Ruto who made the remarks at the Parliament building in Seoul, South Korea, when he held talks with Speaker Kim Jin Pyo, observed that the current tariffs on Kenyan products impede trade and asked Parliament to reduce them.

"The imbalance of trade favors Korea and Parliament can be instrumental in addressing this situation," President Ruto stated.

He said Kenya wants to increase tea, avocado and coffee exports to South Korea to match tech imports to Kenya.

On his part, Speaker Kim Jin Pyo pledged to support Kenya's quest to increase agricultural exports to South Korea and secure job opportunities for Kenyans.

"On employment opportunities, I will hold discussions with the Ministry of Labour and see how this can be enhanced for Kenyans," he said.

He also said that Kenya will work closely with the Korean Government to enhance clean energy to mitigate the effects of climate change.

President Ruto is set to hold bilateral talks with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeo, with focus on securing markets for Kenyan products, and diplomatic relations.

On Tuesday President Ruto held his first meeting with the Kenyan community living in South Korea.

