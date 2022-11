Nairobi — South African-based Tiger Brands has appointed former Nairobi Governor candidate Polycarp Igathe as its new Chief Growth Officer effective Dec 1 2022.

Under the new role, Igathe will be responsible for marketing and strategy for the rest of Africa.

Igathe's appointment comes after losing the 2017 Nairobi Gubernatorial position where he lost to the incumbent Johnson Sakaja.

He boasts a stellar career with big companies such as Coca-Cola, Haco Industries, Equity Banl and Kenya Breweries.