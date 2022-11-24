East Africa: Govt Lauded for Its Peacekeeping Efforts in the Region

Nairobi — The government has been lauded for its peacekeeping efforts around the continent by the American government.

In a meeting with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, General Michael E. Langley, Combatant Commander for the United States Africa Command said it was commendable that Kenya, as an anchor country in the region was involved in the various ongoing peace processes around the continent.

"The relationship between the United States of America and Kenya is steeped in years of trust and we applaud Kenya for being the leader in the region," General Langley said.

Deputy President Gachagua also thanked the US government for the support it has given Kenya over the years.

"We are pleased with the support the US government has given the Kenyan government so far," he said. "We want this support to continue as we strive to stabilize the region."

Parliament recently approved the deployment of nearly 1000 troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of a regional force by the East African Community to target rebel groups who have refused to disarm.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also requested the US government for more support towards the peace efforts in the DRC by putting pressure on the actors in the conflict to agree to a peace process.

"We need all the help in finding a sustainable solution for the DRC," Deputy President Gachagua said.

Kenya is also part of peace efforts in Ethiopia as well as Somalia.

"We recognize efforts made by Kenya in helping the Somalia National Army in professionalizing its force," General Langley said.

The DP also appealed for more help in mitigating the effects of the current drought.

"More than 4.3 million people are currently affected by the drought and our people have lost more than 2.5 million heads of livestock. This in itself can constitute a security challenge for the country," DP Gachagua said.

He reiterated Kenya's need to engage as many partners as possible as the government continues to seek sustainable solutions to challenges facing the population.

"We will talk to everyone who means well for our country and our people," he said.

General Langley also commended Kenya for holding a peaceful and credible election.

"The open and free election was a shining example on how democracy works," General Langley said.

Also present at the meeting were Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, American Ambassador Margaret Whitman, the National Security Advisor Monica Juma, AFRICOM Foreign Advisor Philip Nelson.

Other representatives from Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the American Embassy, and the Kenya Defense Forces were also present during the meeting held at Harambee House Annex.

General Langley became the sixth commander of the United States Africa Command in August 2022. US AFRICOM is one of six joint service geographic combatant commands and is responsible for all U.S military operations and activities to protect and advance U.S national interests in Africa. - DPPs