Kenya: Police Cadet Dies During Training Exercise in Embakasi

Nairobi — A cadet Inspector collapsed and died on Tuesday evening while undergoing a training exercise at the Administration Police Training College (APTC) Embakasi A Campus.

Police say, the deceased, Benard Khisa Wabwoba, who is attached to the DCI Headquarters' Land Fraud Unit, collapsed while they were on a route orientation to familiarize themselves with the morning run route.

The incident which happened around 15.45 hrs was reported by James Kamau AIG Commandant 'A' Campus Embakasi.

"He was among other Cadet Team undergoing the exercise under the Command of the College Instructor namely CI John Makokha," read a police report in part.

He was immediately rushed to Campus Health Centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

"NPS Officers visited the scene and found the officer lying dead at the health Centre," police stated.

According to police, the body had no physical injury.

It was also established that the deceased had not complained of any sickness before the orientation exercise.

The deceased's body was taken to Kenyatta University Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The incident comes six months after an officer cadet at the GSU Training School Embakasi died after drowning while undergoing training.

According to police, the victim drowned in the facility's swimming pool while receiving a swimming lesson with other coursemates on May 18.

"It was reported by one namely IP Gideon Mbusya, a course officer at GSU training school Embakasi about 5kms East of the station that today the 18/05/2022 at around 16.30 hrs his course men NCO's special SOP course were having a swimming lesson when one cadet namely No. 89639 C/IP Wycliff Geresa Kisii male adult aged 37 years who was swimming with other cadets sunk into the swimming pool," a police report seen by Capital Fm News read.

According to police, the 37-year-old was rescued by the swimming pool attendant before being rushed to Riara Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.