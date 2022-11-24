Kenya: Supply Chain Professionals Urged to Uphold Ethics, Integrity

Nairobi — Adherence to strong ethics and governance practices holds the key to a resilient global supply chain structure that can withstand crises.

This was revealed during a stakeholder engagement forum for Supply Chain professionals across the country, organized by Liaison Group.

The forum is part of a series of ongoing forums by Liaison Group to identify areas of convergence and cooperation between various stakeholders to promote shared value and growth.

It also emerged that loopholes within the system are always created during times of uncertainty which creates a fertile ground for illicit practices and corruption.

"We acknowledge the challenging environment that Supply Chain professionals continue to face in their day-to-day operations. Our goal is to bring on board all the relevant stakeholders so that we can create synergies and identify areas that require support," Liaison Group Managing Director Tom Mulwa said.

"We see a lot of potential in technology, data, capacity building and upskilling that we find necessary in making the supply chain sector more resilient", he said.

He added that with increasing importance placed on transparency, consumers look beyond company practices to ensure organizations uphold adequate supply chain ethics.

Whilst supply chain influence and supplier standards have traditionally been recognized as a key part of any meaningful sustainability agenda, it has become an area of increased focus as stakeholders seek to make the sector resilient.

Speakers present noted that investment in transparent digitization has the potential to increase effectiveness, as well as help reduce human error in processes.

"Increasingly, we are witnessing scenarios where the supply chain professionals have become the first target of victimization once a procurement deal has gone sour," Kenya Institute of Supplies Management Council Chairperson John Karani said.

"However, we need to realize that the entire ecosystem needs to work on a collaborative basis so that the gains we continue to make can be realized for posterity. It is therefore imperative that we support any initiatives that will make the function stronger."

Rodney Masaya from TradeMark East Africa noted the evolving needs of the current corporate set-up, organisations expect their supply chain to be ethical to avert any business risks involving unethical conduct.

"Involving oneself in illegal business practices is a reputational risk on its own. The earlier supply chain professionals realize this the better as it has the potential to damage the image of an organization", he said.