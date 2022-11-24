Kenya: Chager Keen to Dust Cobwebs on Porsche Ahead of Mini Classic Rally

Nairobi — Four-time Kenya National Rally champion Baldev Chager hopes to be ready in time for next month's East Africa Safari Mini Classic.

Chager has been missing in action ever since he emerged victorious at the East Africa Safari Classic in February this year.

"It has definitely been a while since we drove competitively -and for sure- the driving will be a little rusty but that's the reason we have planned to do the Guru Nanak Rally so when we are on the start line of the Mini Classic we should have dusted off the cobwebs and be comfortable behind the wheel," Chager said.

Known as the 'Flying Singh,' Chager will be in action at this weekend's SUC Guru Nanak Rally in Voi as part of his preparations for the Mini Safari Classic.

Chager, the defending champion, hopes the outing will provide him with more insight on the current state of his Porsche 911 with which he expects to do duty on 8-11 December - the dates for the Mini Classic.

"Since the Porsche 911 had a major strip and rebuild, we will take the opportunity to get back to the driving seat and test the car and components to ensure everything is in order for the Mini Classic event. Though we did the Zero Car in the WRC together with Dawe, Guru Nanak now offers us different roles. All in all, I am super excited to be back in a rally car as it is something I have missed a lot through the year," he said.

Also eyeing a good outing at the rally is another multi-national champion, Ian Duncan, who will be driving a Nissan Datsun and navigated by Jaspal Matharu.

Duncan, the record winner of the Guru Nanak Rally with 12 titles, will be competing for the third time this year and will be hopeful of upstaging Chager in the KNRC Classic Car category.

He will also be in action at the East Africa Safari Classic (Rover SD1 Vitesse), ARC Equator Rally (Nissan 240RS).

Sunday's rally will revv off at the Voi Wildlife Lodge and finish at Teita Estates, covering a total distance of approximately 230km.