Kenya: Mudavadi Meets With Luhya Leaders as He Seeks to Consolidate Western Bloc

Nairobi — Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is a man on a mission to consolidate the Western Region, his political backyard, that has suffered political fragmentation in every election cycle.

Mudavadi has already commenced the process with a breakfast meeting with legislators from the area marking the process of galvanizing the region.

In a bid to scuttle the forays made by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga, Mudavadi held the meeting with leaders across the political divide from the vote-rich region invited.

Only 35 Members of Parliament attended the meeting with key allies from Odinga's political bandwagon including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and his Vihiga counterpart giving it a wide berth.

Leaders who attended the meeting dismissed the notion that it was a political meeting saying it was a strategy meeting to discuss how to streamline development in the region.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale who attended the meeting disclosed that the meeting largely involved talks on revitalizing economic giants in the western region allaying talks that the meeting was political.

"Lets not be people who always politicize everything. Lets work for our people because if you say that I am in Azimio and politics ended and now we are focusing on service delivery to our people. If I refuse to look for development you see, my people will suffer," Mwale said.

Westland MP Tim Wanyonyi asserted that there was nothing wrong with leaders forging together for the sake of their constituents to ensure efficient service delivery to the people.

Wanyonyi pointed out that nothing was at fault if at all Mudavadi was making attempts to galvanize the western region.

"Is there anything wrong with Mudavadi consolidating the region? Every politician has an ambition and if he wants to consolidate his region that is where it begins. Politics is local and if Musalia moves in that direction, we will support him," he said.

Lurambi MP Titus Khamala who attended the meeting stated that despite the region overwhelmingly voting for Odinga the leaders must learn to work President William Ruto's administration to ensure seamless service delivery.

"This is an eye-opener that we are ready to walk together irrespective of our political background. We want to concentrate on delivering to our people and you realize that President William Ruto is our president and we can't leave in denial. We must find a way of working with them," Khamala stated.

Sifuna who gave the meeting a wide berth chided that Mudavadi is on an exercise in futility as he has no base to consolidate.

"I did not attend, Musalia has no base to consolidate but he is free to have tea with his kinsmen," he said.

On his part, Osotsi dismissed the notion that the Mudavadi led meeting was aimed ensuring service delivery in Western region terming it 'unproductive'.

"I have no comment. I didn't attend. I had very important engagements in Parliament as the chair of CPIC. I also do not want to be part of an agenda whose end game is potentially divisive and unproductive." Said Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

With Odinga in the political cold and talks of his diminishing political returns, Mudavadi is on first gear to encroach his territory in the western region.

He was a long-time ally of Azimio Leader Raila Odinga until he left him for President Ruto months before the August 9, 2022, General Election.

Mudavadi was among the principals who founded the Kenya Kwanza Alliance which catapulted President Ruto to the Presidency.

Khamala however added that nothing holds back leaders from the region from realigning to solidify the region with an aim to benefit the region.

"The window on politics is never closed, it's always open," the Lurambi MP asserted.