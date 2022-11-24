Kenya: I Am Done With Odinga Even If He Bad-Mouths Me, Oparanya Says

Nairobi — Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya now says he is done supporting Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga's political ambitions.

Oparanya stated that he has now decided to focus his political tactics and influence in solidifying the western region that is split in every election cycle.

During the burial of Nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) Phaustine Werimo, Oparanya confidently stated that it was time to sever ties with Odinga.

"I am offering myself from now to lead the unity drive of our people. I am done with Raila and even if he bad-mouths me, God forbid, he knows, he will not be forgiven," he said.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party Leader cited betrayal for his political decision with the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) election at the center of it.

It remains unclear if Oparanya will resign from his position from the Odinga led party given that the latter has used it in four elections.

Oparanya lamented that despite the region voting overwhelmingly for Odinga since 2007 they have been receiving the short end of the stick.

He explained that they fronted Former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito for the EALA elections but he was sacrificed at the expense of Jubilee and Wiper nominees.

"I was pushing for Kizito Justus to go to EALA but MPs were grumbling that Kizito had no money. I was wondering if MPs must also be bribed to vote," he said.

"The result of that vote is that all other big tribes but the Luhya sent an MP to EALA" Oparanya added.

The Former County boss indicated that it was time for the vote-rich region to unite and chart a different political path so as to gain a rightful share in government come 2027.

Oparanya stated that despite efforts to ensure that the Western region backs Odinga's bid in the 2022 polls they were not considered in the opposition coalition leadership slots in Parliament.

It remains unclear if Oparanya will join hands with President William Ruto or chart his own political trajectory.

It has been a neck and neck race between Oparanya and Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on who should be the Luyha kingpin.