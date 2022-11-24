Kenya: Tusker's Matano Delighted to Finally Burry Opening Day Ghosts

Nairobi — Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano says he was delighted to finally see his side burry the opening day ghosts that saw them fail to win any of their first season fixtures over the last five seasons.

The brewers broke the run with a 2-1 win away from home against Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday and Matano says this is a sign of good things to come this season.

"There is nothing permanent in life. We wanted to break that run and we have done so. I am happy with the result and starting the league positively," the tactician said after his side's victory in Kakamega.

The brewers have won back to back titles, though last season's victory is still a matter under consideration at the Sports Disputes Tribunal.

But, Matano says they are still focused on defending their title, insisting they have a good squad.

"We have retained most of the players we had last season and that is why you see that we are playing in a fluid way and the combination play is working. But we are still not yet there, we need to continue working hard and be consistent," the tactician noted.

Reacting on their victory against Homeboyz, Matano said;

"We played really well and everyone contributed to the victory. We knew we were facing a very tough side and we had to be at our best. It is a huge motivation to win the opening game of the season and we will work hard to keep the run," added the coach.

The brewers next face off with Nairobi City Stars at home and they will be keen to add another victory.

They will be without striker Ibrahim Joshua who limped off against Homeboyz with a hamstring strain, but they have been boosted with the return of Shami Mwinyi to full training.

Also returning to the side is South Sudanese international David Majak who has been on a self-imposed exile for the entire pre-season period as he tried to force a move out.