Kenya: MPs Probe Kenya Power Fictitious Payments to Lake Turkana Wind Power

23 November 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The National Assembly Departmental Committee on Energy is probing fictitious payment of millions of shillings that were paid to Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) for unsupplied power.

MPs will probe KPLC officials over Sh600 million in excess paid to the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) for a project in Marsabit.

On February, former Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (Ketraco) Fernandes Barasa resigned hours before responding to audit queries to the National Assembly Public Investments Committee (PIC).

PIC had also invited Senior Kenya Power Managers to explain why the money was paid.

LTWP is said to have wired millions of shillings to wrong accounts, raising concerns among Parliamentarians.

The Committee wanted to know why KPLC provided LTWP with erroneous accounts. It also wanted to establish who was behind it.

MPs were baffled by his abrupt resignation at a time when he was supposed to appear before the committee.

