Tanzania: Recognising Climate Change Effects Is Road to Community Transformation

A PERSON or a group of people recognising and understanding the effects of climate change is enough to make a change.

Climate change threatens coastal areas, which are already stressed by human activity, pollution, invasive species, and storms affecting the social, economic and environmental system. Some people from the Somanga area in Kilwa District, Lindi Region said there is a need to accept having limited time to face the challenges of ocean and climate change.

The sooner we start working on preventing environmental damage the better for our salvation and prosperity. The Kilwa people don't need a master's degree because they already know how the situation has changed over the years and caused a shortage of our staple food.

People in Kilwa are highly dependent on activities that affect the climate for their household food, energy and health. After realising that the sea is approaching their villages, and it was found that there is a village in the neighbourhood that has already been swallowed and the fishing has decreased significantly, they quickly decided to find a solution.

Somanga people gathered and discussed using their strength and their traditional understanding to fight the situation.

Without formal or official research, they found out that coral reefs have been damaged and some have died completely due to the effects of climate change.

Speaking at the one meeting on Friday in Dar es Salaam the Somanga villager, Mr Saidi Chande said after the situation they started teaching each other socially how to restore the coral reefs.

The meeting that brought African organisations have that credential. NMB also recognises the relevance of closing the gender gaps in sustainable human development and it is for that reason that the matter is a priority of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda.

The UN SDG #5, which aspires to "achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls" by 2030 also takes into account the contribution of the growth of the banking business in development.

"We are committed to creating a workplace that taps and unlocks the diversity of our people and empower them to deliver innovative solutions, benefiting our employees, customers and community," he said.

Gender inequality is a taboo at NMB Bank, which the national top financier says it will always fight and is desirously ready to eliminate at any cost.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bank has now begun enjoying the returns of the investments it has been making to advance gender parity internally and across Tanzania.

Its pursuit of gender equality and the efforts it has been making over the years in that regard have not only earned it international recognition but also accorded it a slot in the league of champions of equal opportunities for all.

Mr Akonaay said, "Research shows that closing gender gaps can stimulate growth, strengthen macroeconomic and financial stability, and reduce income inequality.

"At NMB, ensuring gender balance, therefore, is a priority for us and that is why we partnered with this great initiative by IFC," he said.

Finance2Equal Report findings, Ms Anna Casanova the IFC Gender Specialist said that during a survey by her institution, CEOs reported that women contributed to enhanced operations and competitiveness.

She mentioned interventions made that create a conducive environment in supporting and empowering women to include the Financial Inclusion Framework II (2018/22); which gives priority to access to finance to women and includes digital financial services.

Bridging the gap between the economic participation of women and men stimulates entrepreneurship and economic growth and improves the lives of families and communities.

Therefore, financing for gender equality is more properly viewed as an investment that will generate future income streams through beneficial developmental impacts.

Increasing women's participation in the workforce and closing the pay gap between women and men will have a positive impact on economic growth.