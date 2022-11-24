South Africa: Police Must Fight Fire With Fire - Police Minister - South African News Briefs - November 24, 2022

Cape Town —

Police Must Fight Fire With Fire - Bheki Cele

Members of the South African Police Service are expected to fight fire with fire over the festive season. Police Minister Bheki Cele delivered the second quarter crime statistics yesterday. The recent numbers show that most categories of crime including murder, rape and sexual assault were significantly higher in the second quarter of 2022 than in 2021.

Interest Rate Hike Expected Today

The Reserve Bank has a stronger case to push up rates by a full percentage point after inflation increased unexpectedly. Overall inflation rose to 7.6% from 7.5% the month before. The bank's Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet and deliberate on the rate before governor Lesetya Kganyago makes the announcement.

DA Leader Steenhuisen Denied Access to Kusile Power Station

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that he was disappointed with government after he was denied access to Eskom's Kusile power station in Mpumalanga yesterday, Eye Witness News reports. Steenhuisen said that he was set to conduct an oversight visit at the power station in his capacity as a member of Parliament. He said that the visit was meant to be part of measures to address the country's dire energy crisis.