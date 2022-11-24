Rwanda: IPRC-Kigali Boss, 12 Others Granted Bail in Embezzlement Case

The Kicukiro Primary Court has granted bail to Diogène Mulindahabi, the principal of IPRC-Kigali, who was arrested last month over embezzlement.

Also granted bail are 12 other suspects in a case that saw the government close the Kicukiro-based TVET campus for two weeks to allow for detectives to gather evidence of wrongdoing.

Presiding judge Nadine Fatakanwa Uwizeye said there was no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspects committed the alleged offences.

However, six of the accused were denied bail.

The ruling was delivered on Tuesday evening.

Court was initially set to deliver the decision last week before adjourning.

It was not immediately clear whether any party was planning to appeal court's ruling.

More details to follow...