Rwanda: Kagame Arrives in Qatar Ahead of FIFA World Cup Opening

President Paul Kagame has arrived in Doha, Qatar where he'll be joining other world leaders for the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 later Sunday.

The official opening event of the showpiece gets underway November 20, at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha.

The ceremony will feature a cultural festival showcasing the heritage and culture of the host nation, as well as performances by prominent global artistes -- as has always been the case with opening ceremonies of the tournament.

The programme will be led by world class talents that interlace Qatari tradition with worldwide culture and will include tributes to the 32 competing teams, previous FIFA World Cup hosts, and event volunteers.

Along with hundreds of performers, FIFA World Cup Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah and Qatari singer Dana will encourage dialogue on inclusion and diversity.

Upon arrival, President Kagame and his accompanying delegation were welcomed at the Hamad International Airport by Qatar's Director of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhro, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to Qatar Igor Marara Kayinamura.

Today, Sunday, starting 6p.m Rwandan time, Qatar face Ecuador in the opening match of the much-anticipated World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

World Cup opening games have over the years produced surprises and set the tone for the tournament.