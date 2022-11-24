Rwanda Gets First U.S. Aviation Safety Assessment

The Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA) has confirmed that it received an International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) Category 1 rating, a move further cementing that it is in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The development was announced on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FAA - IASA program focuses on a country's ability to adhere to international aviation safety standards and recommended practices, according to a communique issued by the agency.

"The FAA determined the Republic of Rwanda met requirements for the Category 1 status following a thorough review of its progress in improving its safety oversight processes," the communique reads in part.

Basically, a category 1 rating means the country's civil aviation authority complies with ICAO standards.

"Under a Category 1 rating, properly authorized Rwandan air carriers are permitted to serve the United States and enter into code-share agreements with U.S. carriers without limitation," the communique added.

Currently, RwandAir operates flights to 28 destinations including in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, however, adding the US to its route map would be a huge boost to the already growing airline.

From its hub at the Kigali International Airport, the airline is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety.

Just recently, the airline was awarded its second-in-a-row "Best Airline Staff in Africa", among the whopping three accolades at this year's World Airline Awards.

"Through IASA, the FAA assesses the civil aviation authorities of all countries. These air carriers have either applied to fly to the United States, currently conduct operations in the United States, or participate in code-sharing arrangements with U.S. partner airlines, and make that information available to the public. The assessments are based on ICAO safety standards," FAA added in the communique.