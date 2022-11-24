Kenya: KenGen Unveil Its First Four Electric Vehicles

Nairobi — Power producer Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has unveiled its first four-electric vehicles as the firm seek to transition from gasoline powered cars to EV.

They include two SUVs and two double-cabin pickups that will primarily be used for data collection and policy development as the company prepares to install over 30 EV charging stations across the country in 2023.

The venture is part of the NSE-listed company's environmental and economic sustainability plan to reduce global GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions by inspiring confidence for wider EV adoption across the country.

The company will use the cost and environmental data from the four EVs to transition its fleet to EVs, further demonstrating KenGen's role in elevating its position on attracting investment funds financing green initiatives.

KenGen Acting Managing Director and CEO Abraham Serem noted that the pilot EV units would give them a comprehensive analysis of the feasibility of e-vehicles transition while also providing insights on initial technology choices for electric charging infrastructure in the country.

"I am glad to announce that in the next one year, we plan to roll out about 30 EV charging stations in major cities across the country," Serem said.

The four acquired EVs we are launching today will give the company first-hand experience and data on electric vehicles," he said, adding that this is an endeavor they seek to conduct collectively with other stakeholders.

In 2012, the Company embarked on a diversification agenda.

Already, KenGen said it has two EV charging stations in Nairobi and Naivasha and plans to install an additional three by end of 2023 in Murang'a, Embu, and Kisumu Counties within the company's power plants.

The charging stations are not open to the public as they are being utilized for internal piloting and data collection before the commencement of commercial rollout.