Zimbabwe: Govt Faces Fresh Headache As Low Vaccination Levels Retard Covid-19 Fight

24 November 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Government is facing fresh headaches in the war against Covid-19 as vaccination levels have been plummeting particularly in Harare, Midlands and Mashonaland West.

This was revealed by Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa during a post Cabinet media briefing.

According to figures from this year's census, Harare has the highest population of over 2,4 million while Midlands and Mashonaland West have a combined 1,8 million people.

Mutsvangwa said despite having reached 58,4% percent government would soon be introducing an annual Covid 19 re-vaccination exercise across the country.

Although the pandemic is still under control, according to Mutsvangwa, all ministers will be tasked to take spearhead new campaigns to encourage vaccination uptake.

"The pandemic remains under control," Mutsvangwa said.

"To maintain the situation, Cabinet agreed that all ministers will lead teams to all provinces across the country to ramp up vaccination uptake, with special focus on Harare, where the vaccination levels are low, and other provinces such as the Midlands and Mashonaland West, where the second dose vaccination levels are low as well."

As at November 20, 2022, the country had 516 active cases reported with recovery rate at 98 percent.

More than 6,5 million people have received their first dose while over 4,9 million have already been jabbed for the second time and 1,2 million booster shots have so far been administered.

"Accordingly, an annual Covid 19 re-vaccination exercise will be introduced across the country," added the information minister.

As the country battles the low uptake of vaccines, reports emerging from China indicate that the Asian country's Covid19 cases are surging toward record highs.

China's National Health Commission Wednesday reported 29,157 infections nationwide for the previous day, close to April's peak.

