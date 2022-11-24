# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Somalia: Somali Troops Carry Out an Anti-Al-Shabaab Operation

24 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali government forces have launched a planned operation against Al-Shabaab in Sabid area under Afgoye district in the Lower Shabelle region.

The officers leading the operation said that the targeted Al-Shabaab militant gathering on the outskirts of Sabid area, and 20 fighters were killed in the clashes.

The governor of Sabid, Mohamed Abukar Ahmed, said that the members of Al-Shabaab who were killed were sneaking into the town but the troops neutralized their attempt.

He added that Al-Shabaab has caused various problems for the people of Sabid area, but the government forces are ready to prevent any action they want to commit.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.
# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.