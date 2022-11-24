Somalia: Somali Troops Carry Out an Anti-Al-Shabaab Operation

Somali government forces have launched a planned operation against Al-Shabaab in Sabid area under Afgoye district in the Lower Shabelle region.

The officers leading the operation said that the targeted Al-Shabaab militant gathering on the outskirts of Sabid area, and 20 fighters were killed in the clashes.

The governor of Sabid, Mohamed Abukar Ahmed, said that the members of Al-Shabaab who were killed were sneaking into the town but the troops neutralized their attempt.

He added that Al-Shabaab has caused various problems for the people of Sabid area, but the government forces are ready to prevent any action they want to commit.