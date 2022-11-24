# marker div for popmytraffic. should be removed when campaign is finished.

Africa: AU Suspends Plans to Reduce ATMIS Forces

24 November 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The African Union in its 1121st meeting on the 11th of November 2022, considered a request from Somalia to suspend a plan to reduce ATMIS forces.

The chairman of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, then sent a letter to the Security Council (UNSC), to approve the reduction of 2,000 soldiers after December 2022.

"I am confirming the support of the DFS request to extend the ATMIS Phase 1 of the restructuring of the reduction of 2,000 ATMIS soldiers from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023, with a review of the operational time, reaffirming the commitment to maintain the withdrawal date of 31 December 2024," said the African Union chairman.

The African Union welcomed the AU/UN collaboration in advocating for AU member states, with the aim of mobilizing the funds and other resources needed to support the mandate of ATMIS by strengthening operational capabilities.

The African Union also commended the accelerated efforts of the DFS in the fight against Al-Shabaab and encouraged the government to equally redouble its efforts to integrate forces to effectively take responsibility. complete security when the foreign forces leave.

It was in April of this year that the ATMIS mission came into effect, after the end of AMISOM's mandate. The government of Somalia and the African Union have agreed that the ATMIS operation will end in 2024.

