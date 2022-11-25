Kenya Power Says Nationwide Power Outage Due to System Disturbance

Nairobi — Kenya Power has apologised to customers after a power outage across various parts of the country Thursday afternoon.

A statement from Kenya Power said the outage is as a result of system disturbance, and their team is working on it.

It added that an update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course.

"We have lost bulk power supply to various parts of the country due to system disturbance and we are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible," reads the Kenya Power statement.