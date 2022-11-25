Kenya: Another Super Tusker Dies of Old Age at Tsavo West National Park - KWS

Nairobi — The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced that another male Tusker has died at the Tsavo West National Park.

In a statement, KWS described Lugard as one of the park's most 'iconic and majestic Super Tuskers.'

"On November 21, 2022, on a regular reconnaissance fly over Tsavo West National Park, Conservation Officer and Pilot, Joseph Kimaile of the Tsavo Trust, discovered Lugard's 3-day-old carcass," the statement indicated.

"KWS and Tsavo Trust immediately launched an emergency ground response team to verify the situation where they found out that Lugard's death was caused by natural causes relating to old age. Both tusks were found intact and subsequently recovered."

It further stated that Lugard was part of a group of elephants that were provided with more security and protection under the 'Big Tusker Project' that was launched in a partnership by Tsavo Trust and KWS ten years ago.

"There is no doubt that Lugard is the father of numerous elephants & is likely that his offsprings will become Super Tuskers because of his rare "large tusk" genes. Nevertheless, it is always sad to lose an elephant, let alone a Super Tusker," KWS added.

Lugard's death follows that of Dida, one of Africa's largest female tuskers, in Tsavo East National Park on November 2, 2022.

KWS, in a statement then, said Dida died of natural causes after living a full life until she was 60 to 65 years old.