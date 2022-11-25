Kenya Power Says Supply Restored in Parts of Kenya After National Outage

Nairobi — The Kenya Power Company says supply has been restored in various parts of Kenya following the outage Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, the company indicated that areas that have resumed normalcy include parts of Western, South Nyanza, North Rift, Central Rift and Nairobi areas.

It further stated that "the cause of the system disturbance has been identified and is being addressed by KETRACO engineers while our technical teams are working on restoration of power supply to the rest of the country."

Earlier, the company apologised to customers after a power outage across various parts of the country Thursday afternoon.

A statement from Kenya Power said the outage is as a result of system disturbance, and their team is working on it.

It added that an update on the restoration progress will be issued in due course.

"We have lost bulk power supply to various parts of the country due to system disturbance and we are working to restore normalcy within the shortest time possible," reads the Kenya Power statement.