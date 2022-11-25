Rwanda: Eastern Province - Task Force Team Deployed to Solve Land Wrangles

A team of experts has been deployed in the seven districts of Eastern Province, to assess and solve land disputes.

The move comes amidst a deteriorating state of land and housing issues in the province, as Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) indicates in its 2022citizen report card.

RGB said the survey carried out looked at land and housing services which include land registration, issuance of land documents, transfer of land rights, as well as obtaining information on the master plan among others.

Challenges were with service delivery, wrangles in land ownership, and cost of land transfers, among others.

None of the 7 districts of the Province reached the 75% satisfactory mark in this category, as Gatsibo District led with 64.6%, Bugesera 60.5%, Kirehe 58.9%, Rwamagana 54.8%, Kayonza 56.3%, Ngoma 54.1% and Nyagatare at 50.8% respectively.

Speaking to The New Times on the way forward to address the matter, Eastern Province Governor, CG Emmanuel.K.Gasana said, every district has deployed a special team of 4 individuals, dubbed as the district service delivery team.

The team will focus on issues highlighted by members of parliament during their visit; those encountered in their daily activities, as well as those recommended to them by the province, mainly land disputes.

"We are looking forward to a more detailed report from the respective teams on the matter, and urge leaders to be accountable in delivering land services," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As per the report, land and housing services were the worst performing category, as 61.7% were not satisfied.

RGB recommended the districts to raise awareness on their master plans, boost service delivery on the matter, as delays spur land disputes, adding that there is also a need to review costs of land transfers.

RGB's CEO, Dr Usta Kayitesi said, "In most cases, there are no follow ups about raised issues. Leaders should be accountable in delivering services; most of those we asked told us it was difficult to get feedback from officials. We have a difficult task as leaders to work for citizens who have high hopes for us, solving disputes among them should be a priority."

She added the country chose to be driven by accountability and transparency, hence a need to collaborate with partners, delivering to the priorities of the citizens in time."

The task force has so far received 749 cases, and has addressed 459. Among the cases received include land service and boundaries, implementation of court decisions, and expropriation issues.

Currently, as per the report, service delivery in the Eastern Province is at 76.1% on average, Gatsibo leading with a 79.9%, Kirehe 77.8%, Rwamagana 77.7%, Kayonza 76.3%, Ngoma 75.7%, Bugesera 73.6% and 70.6% in Nyagatare.