Rwanda: Musanze FC Coach Frank Ouna to Miss Rayon Sports Match

Musanze FC's head coach, Frank Ouna, is likely to miss a crucial match as his team hosts Rayon Sports, on November 27, due to an illness that reportedly forced him to return to Kenya for treatment.

On November 18, Ouna asked the team for permission to return home (Kenya) to receive treatment.

It is the second time, this month, that Ouna went back home to get treatment. After losing to Mukura Victory Sports 3-2 on November 5, he went to Kenya to be monitored by doctors.

It was expected that he would return on November 22, but he wrote to the management of Musanze FC informing them that he had not finished treatment and needed more time.

Apart from Ouna, Maurice Nshimiyimana "Maso", the assistant coach, also travelled to Kampala, in Uganda, to work for the B License issued by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

The team is currently being coached by fitness coach, Idrissa Nyandwi.

Musanze FC will also host Rayon Sports without three players - Imran Nshimiyimana, Hertier Rurihose and Isiaq Habineza who were suspended, on November 17, for creating a bad atmosphere in the team.

The club is in eighth place with 14 points. In the 10 games already played, they have won four, drawn two and lost four.

Rayon Sports is second with 19 points from eight games, behind Kiyovu Sports who are leading the league table with 20 points.

In the last five matches between these two teams, Musanze FC have not won any. They have drawn three and lost two.