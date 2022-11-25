Rwanda: Kiyovu's Mugenzi Delighted With Brace Against APR

Striker Bienvenue Mugenzi is delighted after scoring a brace when SC Kiyovu came from behind to play a two all draw against defending Champions APR on the 10th day of the Rwanda Premier League, on Wednesday, November 23, at Kigali Stadium.

Mugenzi who played for APR in 2015 netted two wonderful second-half goals against his former club as Kiyovu came from behind to earn a point.

Mugenzi told Times Sport that: "We played a good game but we still have a lot to do. The draw boosts our chances to remain on top. I'm happy to score because I wanted to help my club."

Bonheur 'Casemiro' Mugisha opened the scoring in the 12th minute with striker Lague Byiringiro netting the second goal in the 23rd minute and APR went for recess leading 2-0. However, Mugenzi scored twice in the 52nd and 85th minutes, respectively.

"Our focus going into the next game means that, for the players, there is going to be a little less pressure. We've to deliver but our whole focus now is: can we build on the point we got against APR?"

APR faced probably their biggest test in their chase for the league crown and it was a huge test for both teams in terms of their title ambitions in a season that has proved to be the most competitive in years.

The Green Baggies looked to have lost the plot after the second half. It's the striking partnership between Mugenzi and Abedi Biramahire that kept the crowd on its toes.

"I am very pleased to score two goals which helped my team. The most important thing is the team. It's good and I thank God for the two goals to help my team."

After recess, APR wanted to score more goals after coming back strongly but Kiyovu's defense remained vigilant.

Innocent Nshuti and Yves Mugunga had two clear chances in the 68th and in the 87th minutes to put APR ahead but SC Kiyovu goalie Djihad Nzeyurwanda denied them.

SC Kiyovu remained on top with 21 points, followed by Rayon Sports who have 19 points and will play against AS Kigali on Thursday, November 24. APR remained third with 18 points while AS Kigali and Police are in fourth and fifth, respectively, with 17 points.